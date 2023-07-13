NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – State Police have activated an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl missing out of North Little Rock.

According to the Arkansas State Police, Ivianna Jordan left her home with 44-year-old Brodrick Hardman, her great uncle, around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Ivianna Jordan photo courtesy of Arkansas State Police

When Jordan’s grandmother returned home, she found that Hardman and Jordan left the residence.

ASP officials said that Hardman has since spoken to the child’s grandmother, but is unwilling to provide location, but did advise that he had the child.

Officials said Ivianna was last seen wearing a white, long sleeve shirt with black and white leggings. NLRPD officials also said she is described as having high-functioning autism.

Photo of Brodrick Hardman

Brodrick Hardman is currently wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jordan or Hardman are asked to contact North Little Rock Police at 501-758-1234 or the tip line at 501-680-8439.