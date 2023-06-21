LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police honored two of their best during their annual awards ceremony Wednesday.

Lt. Philip L. Hydron Jr. was awarded Arkansas State Police Trooper of the Year for 2022. Hydron is Assistant Commander of Troop D and a member of ASP SWAT.

Hydron was seriously injured on Dec. 15, 2022, while ASP SWAT attempted to arrest a homicide suspect who barricaded himself inside a home with a hostage in Stuttgart.

During a resulting firefight, which took the life of Stuttgart Police Department Sergeant Donald Scoby, Hydron was shot in the left forearm.

The ASP honored Jeff Taylor as Civilian Employee of the Year for 2022. Since 2020, Taylor has been a digital evidence lab manager and is responsible for overseeing 90% of electronic evidence processed by the ASP.

ASP officials said Taylor’s work has impacted dozens of arrests and successful prosecutions during the past year.