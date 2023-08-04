NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Troopers with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after two people were shot on Interstate 40 Thursday night.

Officers said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. near mile marker 153.

While ASP officials investigated the incident, the interstate was closed.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital, but no update was given on the status of their injuries.

No arrests have been made and no information has been released regarding suspects in the shooting.

This investigation is ongoing.