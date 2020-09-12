Arkansas State Police investigating body found in Lewisville home

LEWISVILLE, Ark. — Police have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate an apparent homicide following the discovery of a woman’s body inside a home at 915 West 3rd Street.
 
A body was identified as Kira Bradley, 45, of Lewisville. 

Local police officers found the body inside a bedroom of the residence shortly before noon on Friday.
 
 Two suspects, an El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman, have been taken into custody by Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police.
 
 This is still under investigation.

