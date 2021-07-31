Arkansas State Police investigating death of man in custody of Hot Springs Police.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Hot Springs police on Saturday morning.

According to investigators, officers responded to a call for a welfare check at 9:45 a.m. and located 30-year-old Brandon Klorik of Hot Springs who was placed in custody due to his behavior.

Authorities say that while in custody Klorik became unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Hot Springs Police requested Arkansas State Police to take over the investigation.

The three officers involved, per policy, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.