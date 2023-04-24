MENA, Ark. – Arkansas State Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that led to one death in Mena and involved law enforcement along Highway 71.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office asked ASP to take over an investigation after deputies and Mena police attempted to locate 27-year-old Joseph Gonzalez of Cove, who was wanted for outstanding warrants out of Texas.

After a deputy attempted to take Gonzalez into custody, he attempted to flee and struck a deputy with his vehicle.

A Mena officer fired two shots at the vehicle as he attempted to flee. Gonzalez was found dead less than half a mile away after losing control of the vehicle.

The deputy, struck by Gonzalez’s vehicle, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital and released.

An investigative case file will be presented to the Polk County prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force by officers was consistent with Arkansas law.