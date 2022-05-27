GRANT COUNTY, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 88-year-old man from Grant County.

According to the ASP, the missing man is Franklin Dean Thomason of Sheridan.

Police said that Thomason has been missing since May 25. He was last known to be at a home on the 2600 block of Highway 46 south in Sheridan near the intersection of Highway 167 and Highway 46 south.

Authorities said that Thomason may be traveling in a 2015 Tan Nissan Sentra with an Arkansas license plate.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomason is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff at 870-942-5039.