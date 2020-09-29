Arkansas State Police, Miller County Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal pedestrian accident

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. — The Miller County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a driver on U.S. Highway 82 on Saturday, September 26 around 11:30 p.m. The call was regarding a man dressed in all black walking down the middle of the dark roadway.

At that time, a deputy was called there. Within 60 seconds of receiving the call, the deputy, who was already on U.S. Highway 82 near Garland City reported that he had just hit the person in the roadway of Highway 82. The deputy requested EMS immediately and began giving medical aid to the person who was hit.

According to the news release, the person was pronounced dead by the Miller County Coroner at the scene following the arrival of EMS.

Members of the Arkansas State Police responded to the scene to conduct the Traffic Collision Investigation. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is working with Arkansas State Police to provide all information associated with the incident.

Arkansas State Police identified the individual to be 51-year-old Roy D. Washington, of Texarkana, Texas.

The deputy has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the conclusion and findings of the Arkansas State Police Investigation, and an Internal Investigation pursuant to the Miller County Sheriff’s Office Policy.