LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A routine traffic stop turned into a major drug arrest for the Arkansas State Police Monday night.

According to the ASP, a trooper stopped a truck hauling a track hoe on Interstate 40 near Lonoke at 8:20 p.m. When officers searched the truck, 146 pounds of cocaine were found.

The ASP reported the estimated street value of the drugs is over $6.5 million.

ASP Col. Mike Hagar said this should serve as a warning to drug traffickers on Arkansas highways.

“Anyone thinking about transporting illegal drugs on Arkansas interstates should think twice,” Hagar said.

Two men were arrested as a result of the drug seizure, police said.