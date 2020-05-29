Arkansas State Trooper injured in accident during chase

UPDATE:

The suspect the trooper was chasing is now in custody. Police still investigating.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — An Arkansas State Trooper was involved in a motor vehicle crash Friday morning.

The trooper was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to the hospital.

Highway Patrol Troopers who responded to the crash learned the trooper involved in the crash had been in a pursuit of vehicle along Interstate 630 (westbound). The suspect vehicle had reportedly been seen traveling at a speed of 100 miles per hour as it approached the Martin Luther King Drive exit.

As the trooper attempted to turn onto the city street after exiting the interstate, the state police vehicle involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The suspect vehicle was last seen near the state capitol. Little Rock Police Department officers and state troopers are continuing their search for the car and driver.