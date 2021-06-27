Arkansas ‘Stop the Violence’ holds annual awards ceremony

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is honoring several individuals for their contributions to making the community safer in Central Arkansas.

The annual awards ceremony hosted by pastor Benny Johnson, founder of Arkansas ‘Stop the Violence’, took place Sunday afternoon at First Baptist Church of McAlmont in North Little Rock.

Pastor Eric Howard was awarded the Arkansas ‘Stop the Violence’ pastor of the year.

“Stop the violence is about making a difference in the community. We are more than having a church service, we want to be known in the community as being a part of the community that makes a difference in the community,” Howard said.

The organization named Kevin Hunt their man of the year. Rodney Thomas from the North Little Rock Police Department was named officer of the year.