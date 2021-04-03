Arkansas Stop the Violence holds Saturday prayer event to remember victims of homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A prayer event organized by Arkansas Stop the Violence was held on Saturday at the corner of Daisy Bates and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The event was made as a moment of united prayer to remember the victims of homicide in Little Rock that have died so far this year.

More than a dozen memorial crosses were placed at the location to honor those victims.

Representatives of Second Baptist Church, the OK mentorship program, Senator Cotton’s and Congressman Hill’s offices, a local Masonic order, and numerous other concerned citizens gathered for the event.

