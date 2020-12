LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Stop the Violence needs help with its 13th Annual Christmas Bike Giveaway.

The group has a goal to collect 400 new bikes for kids in need this Christmas, and they’re about halfway there so far.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to contact Reverend Benny Johnson at 501-541-1951 or visit the Arkansas Stop the Violence Facebook page.

The deadline for donations is Christmas Eve.