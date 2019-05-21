Arkansas storm damage reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Severe weather moving through Arkansas is leaving damage behind.

Here are the latest reports from the National Weather Office in Little Rock:

4:10 p.m. – Izard County. Power lines were knocked down and caused a small grass fire.

3:50 p.m. – Lawrence County. Tree reported down on Hwy. 63 (report came in before storms arrived).

3:30 p.m. – Baxter County. Trees and power lines down on Hwy. 5 North near Mountain Home.

3:29 p.m. – Van Buren County. Power line down on Yellowjacket Lane in Clinton.

3:29 p.m. – Van Buren County. Trees down on Plant Church Road.

3:22 p.m. – Pulaski County. Trees reported down in Woodland Hills (before storms arrived).

2:45 p.m. – Garland County. Trees reported down in Hot Springs Village, knocking out power. (report came in before storms arrived).

2:45 p.m. – Faulkner County. Large tree knocked down in Conway before storms arrived.

2:42 p.m. – Pope County. Damage to trees and homes.

2:39 p.m. – Newton County. Tree on house on Hwy. 123 and second tree on Hwy. 123 across the road near Western Grove.

2:20 p.m. – Pope County. Trees down on power lines on Skyline Dr. in Russellville.

2:13 p.m. – Yell County. Trees down in Chickalah.

1:55 p.m. – Montgomery County. Ten trees down at the Hwy. 27 fishing village.

1:49 p.m. – Yell County. Trees down in Belleville.

1:39 p.m. – Logan County. Power lines down in Scranton.

1:24 p.m. – Logan County. Tree on a house in Blue Mountain.

12:23 p.m. – Polk County. Tree down across Hwy. 76E in Acorn.

Reports from the Arkansas Department of Transportation:

3:22 p.m. – Pope County. Tree downed blocking eastbound lane of 247 just inside Pope County.

3:24 p.m. – Pulaski County. Downed tree at Exit 3, I-530.