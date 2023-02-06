LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Thanks to the significant warm-up we’ve seen in recent days, our next big weather-maker will come in the form of all rain. But that doesn’t mean it comes without impacts.

Clouds will gradually increase each day leading up to Wednesday’s rain. Clouds will really increase Tuesday, though rain should remain north and west of the Metro. That means spotty showers will be possible at times Tuesday for places like Mena, Russellville and Clinton. But rain holds off until Wednesday for most of central Arkansas.

When it arrives, it will likely be heavy. There will likely be thunderstorms. But at this time, no severe weather is anticipated. Sure, a couple of storms could be on the strong side. But with limited instability, they should remain sub-severe.

As of Monday morning, there is only a Level 1 risk for severe storms on a scale from 1 to 5. This greatest potential will exist across central and southeast Arkansas.

The main concern with this system will be flash flooding. Since Wednesday’s rain will likely come in multiple rounds, most of central Arkansas may see 2 to 4 inches of rain by the time it finally moves out. A few spots could see up to 5 or 6 inches.

Possible rainfall totals expected through Wednesday evening.

This much rain will increase the risk of ponding on roads and perhaps even flash flooding. So plan extra time in your drive Wednesday. And be aware that some low-lying areas could be prone to minor flooding.

As of now, it appears this system moves out by Wednesday night. So thankfully, it won’t be a multi-day event.