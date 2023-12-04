RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Tech University students, faculty, alumni and others in the community will have a chance to enjoy making holiday memories with Santa and Jerry the Bulldog Friday.

The Arkansas Tech University Office of Alumni Relations will host “Pictures with Santa and Jerry the Bulldog” at the Hull Building Student Union Friday, Dec. 8. from 3:30 to 6 p.m.

School officials said that the event is open to all ATU alumni, students, faculty, staff, community members and their families. Attendees will be able to take photos with Santa Claus and the campus’ latest ambassador, Jerry Charles Young III.

Jerry Charles Young III became the school’s ambassador in April, following the retirement of Jerry Charles Young II and the death of Jerry Charles Young I.