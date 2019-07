LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) — The Democratic Party of Arkansas and Chairman Michael John Gray announced presidential candidate and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar as the Keynote Speaker at this year’s Naturally Blue Evening, during their Third Annual Summer Gathering.

“Senator Klobuchar’s selfless dedication to public service not only defines her career, but stands a model for our party” said Chairman Gray. “We are honored to host her in the Natural State during our signature weekend.”

Thursday, August 15 – Naturally Blue Evening

Tickets can be purchased here.

The Naturally Blue Evening kicks off the Democratic Party of Arkansas’s annual week-long Summer Gathering. Events during the week include A Naturally Blue Evening on Thursday, August 15, the DPA Block Party on Friday, August 16, and the Clinton Dinner on Saturday, August 17. Past speakers at these events include Minority Leader Stacey Abrams, Representative Grace Meng, Governor Steve Bullock, Governor John Bel Edwards, Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, and Secretary of State Jason Kander.