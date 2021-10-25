Arkansas teen featured in American Heart Association campaign to end nicotine in youth

CABOT, Ark. – A Cabot teen has made her mark in the movement of ending nicotine use in the youth community as she was featured in an American Heart Association campaign.

Tori Lane Kiser, 17, contributed to the AHA campaign by providing one of more than a dozen student testimonial videos on the AHA’s Tobacco Endgame website.

According to officials from AHA, the Tobacco Endgame campaign encourages young people to share their experiences or join the movement to help end tobacco use, including vaping, and nicotine addiction.

Kiser has been involved with the AHA for the past three years and continues to commit her time and efforts to community service with both the association and Special Olympics. She is a competitive dancer and past track athlete.

“Most teenagers have no clue about the current and long-term effects nicotine has on their bodies,” she added. “I joined the Tobacco Endgame campaign to be an advocate for my fellow athletes and peers, not only educate them on the effects of tobacco use, but to lend a hand in getting them the help they need to quit.”

For young people who are wanting to take steps to promote the Tobacco Endgame:

Record a video talking about why they care about ending tobacco use and nicotine addiction.

Submit their story to Tobacco End Game and post it on their social media platforms.

Challenge five friends to sign up on Tobacco End Game to join the movement.

To learn more about the Tobacco Endgame program, head to TobaccoEndgame.YoureTheCure.org.