Arkansas teen hopes to make the 2020 ballot

Little Rock, Ark. — A Faulkner County teen has registered to run in the 2020 Arkansas House of Representative’s race.

Allison Dougan is 16 years old. She hopes to make it on the ballot for District 40. Currently the age to run for the Arkansas House is 21. Dougan hopes to change that by challenging the state’s age requirement. Dougan said by time she would be seated for the position she would be 18.

“At 18 we can go overseas and give our lives. At 18 we can pay taxes. At 18 we can vote so why can’t we represent Arkansas,” said Dougan.

Dougan said she got her high school diploma at 13 and is currently enrolled in an online university pre-law program.

“By challenging the age, I’m advocating that the youth has a voice. We are not all just dumb kids,” she explained.

Dougan knows there is no guarantee she will make it on the ballot and that the state will most likely challenge her but she hopes to spark change.

“I’m hoping to be an inspiration to the youth so that they acknowledge the fact that yes they are young and yes they don’t have 40 years of life experience or 30 years of political experience but their voices matter.”

