NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Some of Arkansas’ youngest are grabbing the gloves and shovels to help rebuild communities in the state.

Sunday, a group of 160 teenagers and adults landed in Central Arkansas to help with service projects.

As vans full of teenagers made their way to locations all across Arkansas, even traveling as far as Colorado, they unloaded for a week-long stay.

Although, it isn’t just a summer getaway for these young adults, but more about getting out the power tools as hard work approaches for a good cause.

“They are doing projects such as building wheelchair ramps, porches, steps, handrails, painting, yardwork, some tornado relief,” said Executive Director for Ozark Mission Project, Bailey Faulkner.

Over 160 teens and adults gathered to serve local communities through the Ozark Mission Project.

“As young people who are told too many times that they can’t achieve something, you watch them achieve that project at the end of the week,” said Youth Director for Conway First United Methodist, Zach Schrick.

One of those teens is Emily Harrison and she has been a part of the program for three years now.

“I wanted to help our neighbors and just people in our community that I don’t get to see all the time and I wanted to make a difference,” said Harrison.

She has been a part of several projects like cutting bamboo in yards, learn how to use power tools, and also build relationships.

“It takes me away from just sitting at home and not doing normal things. I actually get to come out for a week of my summer and help,” said Harrison.

As they get to step back and see their work completed, they also get to hold onto the lasting conversations and moments like having someone get to walk down a wheelchair ramp with tears in their eyes.

There will be projects going on all week long, and they will take a break and have more crews coming in, in a couple of weeks.