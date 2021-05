LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Jake Layrock, 17, and his sister Maddie spent Saturday afternoon playing the bagpipes at the Arkansas State Capitol to honor their sister and others before Memorial Day.

They also played in front of Arkansas Children’s Hospital in memory of their sister Mila who passed away at the age of 5 months old — one year ago today.

The two of them were also playing to honor Memorial Day, and their grandfather who served as a marine.