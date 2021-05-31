Arkansas teens play bagpipes to honor veterans

SEARCY, Ark. — A brother and sister duo have been performing around Central Arkansas for Veterans this weekend.

“I started playing after I went to this Scottish festival down in Batesville, and liked what I saw,” Jacob Layrock said.

17-year-old Layrock turned his hobby into a way to honor veterans, and his newfound passion didn’t go unnoticed.

“I was outside and I could hear the bagpipes playing and I finally found out it was Jacob over here,” White County Veterans Service Officer, Doug Gentry said. “He’s out in the front yard and practicing and playing so we decided last year, if he would be interested in helping us with a Memorial Day service.”

He’s been playing for over two years now, and now his 15-year-old sister, Madelyn Layrock has joined him. She said that she started playing the drums after he discovered the bagpipes.

The two now play across this state, for veterans who lost their lives defending our country.

“It’s one of the only things you can do, you can bring them back,” Jacob Layrock said. “If there’s anything they can hear from heaven, definitely the bagpipes.”

They’re also paying tribute to their grandfather and their little sister, Mila

“Joe Denis Casey… He fought in the Vietnam war, he was a jet mechanic in the Marine War. He just died this year sadly,” Layrock said. “Mila died a year ago yesterday, she was about 5 or 6 months old. She had many birth problems, she had Down syndrome and she had a heart defect.”