NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Pork lovers and whiskey drinkers will be able to come out and enjoy Pig & Swig, the premium whiskey and pork tasting event.

The event, hosted by The Arkansas Times, will be held at the Argenta Plaza Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Attendees can sample pork dishes and whiskey along with live entertainment for just $40.

VIP tickets are $100. According to the event details, VIP attendees will have a private bartender and food from Mr. Cajun’s original menu & catered buffet.

Tickets can be purchased at CentralArkansasTickets.com.