LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An Arkansas state park is closing its visitor center in preparation for a new center opening.

Pinnacle Mountain State Park will close its visitor center on Nov. 18 to prepare for the grand opening of its new center on Nov. 28. During the downtime, park staff will transfer workspaces, retail merchandise, and visitor services to the new building.

A passport rubbing station will be installed at the current visitor center to accommodate those looking to fill their Club 52 passports while the visitor center is closed.

The day-use park, just west of Little Rock, has 40 miles of trails, including a mountain biking trail, and access to the Big and Little Maumelle rivers. It is one of 52 Arkansas state parks.