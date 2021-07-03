‘Arkansas Travelers All-American Blood Drive’ event helps with critically low blood supply in Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holiday weekend brought a good turnout of donors to Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday to give blood during the ‘All American Blood Drive’ on Saturday.

The Arkansas Travelers were helping the Arkansas Blood Institute during a time when many hospitals are at critically low levels with their blood supply.

According to the Arkansas Blood Institute, extra blood is needed in part because there were fewer drives this past year due to online learning and closed campuses.

To find out where you can give blood around the state click HERE.