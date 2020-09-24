Arkansas Travelers to host Halloween Festival & Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park October 24

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The Arkansas Travelers will host a Halloween Festival & Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Saturday, October 24.

The event is presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust.

Officials say the event will include socially-distanced trick-or-treating, a costume contest, s’more making station, the movie Hocus Pocus and much more.

The gates will open at 3:30 p.m. and the movie begins at 6:30 p.m. on the Travs-Vision video board.

To watch the movie, up to six people can be in a 10′ x 10′ space on the field or General Admission seating in the seating bowl.

The on-field space is $60 per group in advance or $66 on the day of the event. Officials say blankets and chairs are allowed on the field.

General admission bowl seating is $5 per person in advance or $6 on the day of the event.

Food and drinks will be available throughout the stadium. Officials say no outside food or drinks will be allowed.

Event officials say all seating will give six feet of separation from other guests. Officials also encourage guests to purchase ticket packages online.

The ticket will include entrance into the Halloween Festival and the movie.

Officials say the event could be canceled or postponed pending health concerns posed by COVID-19.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

