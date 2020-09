LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Labor force data, produced by the U.S. Department of Labor show Arkansas’ unemployment rate increased three-tenths of a percentage point, from 7.1 percent in July to 7.4 percent in August.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 38,219, a result of 31,763 more employed and 6,456 more unemployed Arkansans.

The United States’ jobless rate declined sharply, dropping from 10.2 percent in July to 8.4 percent in August.

Read the full release from the U.S. Department of Labor below: