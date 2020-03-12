1  of  2
Breaking News
LIST: Arkansas closings, schedule changes over coronavirus concerns 5 new presumptive cases of coronavirus in Arkansas, total now 6
1  of  15
Closings
Anthony School Bauxite School District Benton School District Bryant School District Dollarway School District Episcopal Collegiate School Jacksonville North Pulaski SD Little Rock School District Maumelle Charter School North Little Rock School District Pine Bluff School District Pulaski Co. Special School District Scott Charter School Watson Chapel School District White Hall School District

Arkansas up to six presumptive positive cases

Local News

by: Jay Bir

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – “Overnight I was advised we have five additional presumptive, so a total of six presumptives,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said at a press conference on Thursday.

In addition to announcing five other presumptive positive tests, he also said that school districts in Saline, Pulaski, Grant, and Jefferson County will be closed until the end of the month.

One of the new cases from Thursday originated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital. The patient is a medical student that was on rotation at ACH but was previously at Jefferson County Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Enter For Your Chance To Win!

Trending Stories