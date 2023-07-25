CONWAY, Ark. -U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Cory Hixson and his family received the keys to their new home in Conway Tuesday.

Through a partnership between Operation Finally Home, a non-profit with the goal of finding forever homes for military families, and Brett Frank Construction, the Hixsons have a brand-new mortgage-free home.

Hixson deployed to Iraq in 2004 to serve in Operation Phantom Fury, the initial breach of Fallujah.

“I served with the 3rd Battalion 5th Marines India company; I did two tours. The second tour I went to Fallujah, my battalion was the one of many that did the push through Fallujah,” Hixson said. “We would be at these checkpoints standing watch and it was my platoon’s turn to go do the resupply to all the checkpoints, and we just so happened as we were resupplying one of these checkpoints, we end up taking in enemy fire.”

He was hit by shrapnel, losing his left eye. He said adjusting to life back home was another battle in itself.

He said he owes it all to his wife, saying she got him through every tough moment.

“She literally saved my life,” Hixson said. “She took care of me, she took care of my kids, and there’s time I have good times and bad times, and she’s always been there to help support me, or to find help to help support me.”

Hixson is excited and happy to be in this new home, but happier for his wife and kids as now they have a place to create a life in.

“I don’t think thank you is enough, I can’t articulate enough words to express what it means to me and what it’s going to do for my family, I’m okay it’s all about my wife and kids,” Hixson said.