Arkansas Virtual Academy helping teachers transition to online learning

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As we inch closer to a new school year, many districts are making it possible for families to choose online learning instead of in-class discussion.

Arkansas Virtual Academy is a public charter school that has been teaching via online learning for years.

“We provide a public education at home via an online via an online and virtual platform,” Arkansas Virtual Academy Head of School Amy Johnson said.

She says while many schools had to transition to Alternative Methods of Instruction during COVID-19, her students stayed the same course by continuing their online education.

“We want to be able to provide a great and solid education. That’s one of the things that helped so many of our families during COVID when it first came on scene.”

She says districts in Arkansas, and beyond, have contacted the district asking for help. Teachers teach teachers how to better serve students through online learning.

“Brick and mortar teachers are realizing that virtual is not an easy way to educate. It is hard hard work.”

She says they don’t do any formal training, they answer questions or give tips and tricks to engage with students who are learning beyond the classroom.

“We definitely want to help, whether it’s some town hall meetings or partnering with teachers just to talk about the problems they may face as they move virtual,” she explained.

She says her students don’t learn in a traditional classroom and this type of learning is becoming more mainstream.

“COVID for us it’s just another player on the table that we are trying to make sure that we work with our students and support them.”

Arkansas Virtual Academy is still accepting students interested in attending. You can apply at arva.k12.com. For teachers hoping to get in touch with Arkansas Virtual Academy teachers, you can contact amjohnson@arva.org.