Arkansas voters first holding drive-up signature collecting stations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Voters First will be conducting Drive-Up Signature Collecting Stations in four locations across Arkansas this Friday and Saturday, June 26 & 27. Canvassers will be on hand to collect signatures in Bentonville/ Rogers, Conway, Fayetteville, and Little Rock. All canvassers will be closely adhering to CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID 19. All Arkansas registered voters are eligible to sign petitions.

Bentonville/Rogers

Candlewood Suites

4601 W Rozell Street

Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Conway

Conway Farmers Market

718 Parkway Street

Saturday, June 27, 8:00 am to 11:00 am

Fayetteville

E. Mountain Street between S. College Ave and S. East Ave.

Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Little Rock

1405 N. Pierce

Suite 100

Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Arkansas Voters First is a nonpartisan grassroots coalition seeking to place an amendment to the State Constitution on the 2020 ballot that would end direct partisan redistricting and lead to a fair,

transparent process for drawing legislative seats in Arkansas. More information about this amendment can be found at ArVotersFirst.org.

For additional information, contact George Shelton at 479/236-7473 or by email at

info@arvotersfirst.org.