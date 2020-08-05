Arkansas Voters First submits signatures for constitutional amendment on November ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Today, Arkansas Voters First submitted more signatures to place a constitutional amendment on the November ballot.

It’s to establish re-draw districts for U.S. Congressional and State Legislative Elections. Today, the group submitted 50,000 signatures.

This is the second time Arkansas voters first submitted signatures. The group says this gives them 150,000 signatures for the redistricting measure to be voted on.

“We really want to go on the ballot in November. We want Arkansans to be able to vote on this issue. We know that a majority of Arkansans support fair and transparent redistricting,” said Arkansas Voters First Bonnie Miller.

The Secretary of State will verify the signatures and decide if there are enough to put the measure on the November ballot.