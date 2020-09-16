Arrest made in connection to Saline County child death investigation

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. — Saline County Prosecutor Chris Walton says they have made an arrest in connection to the child death reported Tuesday morning on I-30.
Whitney Turner-Tyson, 30 of Little Rock, has been arrested in connection to this case. She was booked on a capital murder charge.
The judge has ordered no bond in the case.
The prosecutor could not confirm the relationship between the woman and the child.
A review hearing has been set for November.
LATEST POSTS:
- Baptist Health launching Food Rx program to assist patients facing insecurity
- UAMS AR-Connect call center for mental health issues open 24/7
- Newsfeed Now: Western wildfires continue to burn; Hurricane Sally leaves behind massive damage in Alabama/Florida
- UPDATE: Man faces charges in connection to crash at Baseline and Geyer Springs
- Why you may want to answer the next unknown caller