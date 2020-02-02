Man arrested on suspicion of NLR homicide

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock Police arrested a man Friday on suspicion of killing another man.

John Charles Murdock, 43, faces a first-degree murder charge.

According to North Little Rock Police (NLRPD), officers found a man’s body inside a home that had caught fire on the 10 block of Quillen on January 18.

The victim has been identified as Joshua Dylan Watson, 32.

Detectives with NLRPD say Watson was shot and killed.

Murdock is currently being held at the Pulaski County Jail. According to jail records, Murdock is being held on a $2 million bond.