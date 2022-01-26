Arrest made in hit & run that killed ARDOT worker

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A North Little Rock woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit and run that killed an Arkansas Department of Transportation employee who was assigned to an Interstate 30 work zone.

According to State Police 37-year-old Crystal Johnson of North Little Rock is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death and filing a false police report.

Winfred Petty, 69, of Hensley was setting up construction warning signs on January 18 when he was struck and killed by a passing vehicle heading westbound on I-30 near Scott Hamilton.

Arkansas State Police is continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories