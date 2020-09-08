Arrest made in Thursday Pine Bluff homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On September 3 officers responded to a shooting at 25 Needles in Pine Bluff.

When they arrived they found a man who had been injured. Kavon Mitchell, 22, was taken to the hospital where he later died due to gunshot wounds according to the police.

Pine Bluff police developed Hekeryin D. Cain, 23, as a suspect in this homicide.

Cain was located at about 3:00 AM on Sunday, September 6th at 4301 W. 18th in Pine Bluff.

Police arrested Cain without incident and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail for Capital Murder.

Police are still investigating the situation.