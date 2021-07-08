Arrest made in Wednesday afternoon Pulaski County deadly shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – An arrest has been made after a Wednesday afternoon shooting left one person dead at the intersection of Mundo Road and Highway 365.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Brandy Ann Copeland of Cabot was taken into custody after she was interviewed at the scene of the shooting.

Investigators say she told them that the victim was her boyfriend and that she shot him and then threw the gun into the nearby woods.

Copeland was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center without incident.

Authorities say she now faces charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.