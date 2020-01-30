Arrest made, victim identified in Lonoke County homicide

1  of  2
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — New details arise in a homicide investigation out of Lonoke County.

An arrest has been made after a woman’s body was found near a road in rural Lonoke County, Wednesday evening around 5:00 p.m.

The woman was identified as 43-year-old Shelanna Martin of Lonoke.

Dexter Lamount Dodson, Jr.

The investigation led detectives to Dexter Lamount Dodson, Jr., 26 of Lonoke.

Deputies found Dodson, and placed him into custody around 4:15, Thursday morning.

Dodson is being held at the Lonoke County Detention Center with no bond on the charge of Capital Murder.

