Arvest Foundation Contributes $5,000 to World Services for the Blind, Inc.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – World Services for the Blind, Inc. received a $5,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation in support of the nonprofit’s residents during the Covid-19 pandemic. World Services for the Blind provides comprehensive rehabilitation at one location for people who are blind or visually impaired. In addition to providing life skills and career training, World Services for the Blind also offers on-site housing to its students.

“This gift will allow our residential students to live in their apartments at no cost, taking some of the financial strain of the pandemic off of them since many have not been able to work during this time,” said Sharon Giovinazzo, president and CEO of World Services for the Blind. “The Arvest Foundation has been a great community partner for us and we are very grateful for their continued support of our students.”

“Safe, dependable housing – and food – are two of the greatest necessities our communities need, and certainly right now,” said Jim Cargill, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in Central, Northeast and Southwest Arkansas. “World Services for the Blind is an invaluable resource in our community, and the nation, and we are glad to be able to support all they do.”

About World Services for the Blind

The mission of World Services for the Blind is to empower blind or visually impaired adults in the United States and around the world to achieve sustainable independence. Since its inception in 1947, World Services for the Blind has become the most comprehensive rehabilitation and training center for blind or visually impaired adults in the world. Approximately 14,000 clients from all 50 states and 58 countries have come to Little Rock to receive life skills and career training that allows them to live full, independent and productive lives. Learn more at www.wsblind.org.

About the Arvest Foundation

The Arvest Foundation seeks to provide funding to grantees who are actively working to create positive change for others. Major areas of focus include: K-12 education, economic development, and enhancing the quality of life throughout the Arvest footprint. For more information, go to www.arvestfoundation.org.