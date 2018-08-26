As Caseloads Grow, More Judges Needed in Northwest Arkansas Video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. -- Judges in Northwest Arkansas are being stretched thin as caseloads grow larger each year. Both Benton and Washington Counties are hoping the state legislature will approve additional judges to help lighten the load.

Judge Stacey Zimmerman has been on the bench in the Fourth Judicial Circuit for 20 years, and during her tenure, she has seen her caseload grow dramatically.

"I hear all the juvenile court cases," Zimmerman commented, "and there's been one juvenile judge since 1989 when juvenile judgeships were created, and so one judge [is] hearing all the juvenile cases in two counties."

Zimmerman and one other judge traveled to Little Rock on Friday to make their cases to the committee responsible for recommending new judges.

The committee approved the new judgeships and now the issue will go forward to the Judicial Council.

The legislature will convene in February of next year, and if it approves the new judgeships, the new judges would be elected in 2020, and take the bench on January 1st, 2021.