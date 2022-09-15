LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As inflation continues to impact the price of food for families across the state, the Central Arkansas Development Council is providing some relief.

Thursday morning they handed out non-perishable food to families in need. It’s part of the USDA commodities distribution.

CADC CEO Randy Morris said he’s seen an increase in families needing help in the last year, now giving food out to more than 900 homes.

“We see individuals that need this help so it’s our mission to help individuals. We partner with churches like St. Mark and other places here in Pulaski county just to help as many people as we can,” Morris said.

Families get approved based on income and household size. To apply or if you have questions whether you qualify call (501) 315-1121.