As plans of pipeline jobs fade, Bald Knob residents look to FedEx to deliver new careers

BALD KNOB, Ark. – FedEx is looking to hire hundreds of employees, and they are heading to a small town in central Arkansas to do it.

The multinational delivery corporation is hosting a job fair in Bald Knob Saturday. This comes after many in the community lost their job after the Keystone Pipeline was shut down.

Work is underway to transform the Bald Knob High School cafeteria into a major hiring event for FedEx.

“There are a lot of individuals who need a good job,” Bald Knob High School graduation coach Amy Grayson said, noting that the community has been hit hard after the Keystone Pipeline shut down.

“So many of our families are generational pipeline families,” she said.

Not only did it put many in this town out of work, but soon-to-be high school graduates like Caleb Cervantes lost out on a potential job.

“It kind of threw a wrench in what I had planned,” Cervantes said.

That’s where FedEx stepped in. From the application to the drug test and the interview, the company is looking to add hundreds of employees to their team Saturday.

“If they come, I’ll hire, paying up to 20 dollars an hour,” FedEx Hub recruitment manager Berlin Boyd explained.

Along with the pay, they will also provide transportation from Bald Knob to Memphis.

“Depending upon your shift, we will have two busses running simultaneously,” Boyd said.

As Cervantes looks at what’s next, he promised he will be at the school bright and early Saturday with his resume in hand.

“I could do something with my life, have the opportunity to start from the ground up,” he said.

The job fair starts at 9:00 a.m. Saturday and goes until 3:00 p.m. in the Bald Knob High School cafeteria.