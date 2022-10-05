Ashanti arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A concert by R&B star Ashanti set to be a signature event for a now canceled Little Rock festival this weekend is now also canceled.

The concert, which was scheduled for Robinson Hall Saturday at 8 p.m., was promoted as one of the big draws for the planned LITFest event.

Ticketmaster has posted on its website that the show has been canceled “by event organizers.” Tickets will be refunded “once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is

usually completed within 30 days,” Ticketmaster posted.

The festival was officially canceled Tuesday amid a flurry of allegations about contracts with an outside firm, Think Rubix, which had been brought in to organize the events.

Little Rock canceled its contract with Think Rubix for the festival earlier in the week.

Ashanti is now scheduled to perform in Georgia on the former date of her LITFest appearance, according to her website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.