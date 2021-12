CLEVELAND COUNTY, Ark. – Arkansas troopers confirmed Friday that at least one person is dead after a train crash in Cleveland County.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near Maple Street in Kingsland.

Officials from the Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that the crash happened just before 8:15 p.m.

Cleveland Co: Accident with injury reported on State Highway 97 near Intersection with State Highway 189. Lanes blocked at this time: all. Reported by: @ARStatePolice / Troop F. Monitor https://t.co/cV0NdpWl5Z for the latest information. #ARtraffic #SEAtraffic #ARnews — IDrive Arkansas (@IDriveArkansas) December 18, 2021

ARDOT officials said AR 97 is blocked at the railroad crossing.