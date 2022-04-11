PRAIRIE COUNTY, Ark. – Eastbound Interstate 40 in Prairie County is closed due to a crash after an attempted car theft, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation and Arkansas State Police.

ARDOT officials said the crash happened near the White River Rest Area just east of Hazen and that all eastbound lanes are affected.

State troopers said the crash happened after someone tried stealing a vehicle from the rest stop then wrecked while trying to get away from the scene.

Troopers said they have a suspect in the attempted theft in custody. Officials have not released any information on if there are any victims at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.