HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. – State Police have confirmed that a fourth person has died after a fiery crash on Thursday, June 9 on Interstate 30 westbound in Hot Spring County near Malvern.

According to investigators, James Robert Carter died Wednesday from his injuries in a massive collision that involved 20 vehicles and five separate wrecks.

ASP confirmed that three others died on that Thursday including 65-year-old George Adamson of Hope, 82-year-old Horace Butcher of Hensely and 52-year-old Anthony Peoples of Hot Springs.

The wrecks created a situation that trapped hundreds of people on I-30 westbound for hours.

On Monday, Arkansas Department of Transportation workers shut down I-30 westbound to remove metal debris that remained.