LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, the crash happened on Colonel Glenn near Bryant Street after the city board of directors meeting, around 9:20 p.m.

A spokesperson with the ASP said Richardson was arrested after the crash for obstruction of government operations and for resisting arrest.

Police said Richardson was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

FOX 16 News has reached out to Richardson for a statement but has not yet received a response.

Richardson has served on the Little Rock Board of Directors for more than a decade and currently represents Ward 2 on the board.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.