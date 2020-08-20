ASP: Man dies in pedestrian accident Wednesday night in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A man is dead and authorities are looking for the person responsible after the victim was struck and killed by a car Wednesday night.

36-year-old Carroll Felisse died after he was hit on Interstate 30 just south of the I-630 interchange just after 10:30 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, Felisse was attempting to cross from the eastbound side of Interstate 30 and was struck and killed.

The driver left the area, and Carroll Felisse was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation into the deadly collision is continuing.

LATEST POSTS: