ASP: Missing Pennsylvania teen believed to be in Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas State Police took to social media Monday night to alert the public of a missing teen from Pennsylvania who is believed to be in Jacksonville, Arkansas.
According to the alert, 16-year-old Anna Rogomentick was last seen on Monday in Havertown, Pennsylvania, and is possibly in the Jacksonville area.
She was last seen wearing a black shirt with silver designs, black leggings, and black converse.
Anyone who knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Havertown Township Police at 610-853-1298 or Arkansas State Police.