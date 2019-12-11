ASP: More fatal crashes this year on I-30 in Saline County than the last two years combined

BRYANT, Ark.- Crash reports from Arkansas State Police show more people have died this year in fatal crashes on I-30 in Saline County than the last two years combined.

Following the four fatalities on Thanksgiving, many viewers asked us for answers about crashes on the highway, here what we found.

“This stretch of I-30 through Saline County is a very very busy traffic area,” said Danny Straessle, ARDOT Spokesman.

Danny Straessle, says a seven-mile stretch of I-30 in Bryant sees about 88,500 cars each day.

“So the higher number of vehicles that you have of course statistically the higher number of accidents that you will have as well,” said Straessle.

We requested the crash reports from Arkansas State Police for a seven-mile stretch of I-30 from mile marker 121 to mile marker 128 (which is most of Saline County and a small piece of Pulaski County.) The reports show crashes from 2017 to November 28th, 2019.

In 2017, according to ASP, there were 185 crashes with two fatalities.

Reports show, the same amount of crashes in 2018 with one fatality.

So far the reports through November of this year show 141 crashes with six fatalities.

“Rear-end collisions, you’ve head sideswipes and things like that but typically that is a result of driver error as opposed to anything wrong with the roadway,” said Straessle.

With the yearly crashes reaching nearly 200, Straessle says that’s actually below the statewide average.

“So far there is nothing there that points to this particular area needing to be addressed or anything like that,” said Straessle.

Straessle says no changes have been made to the road since it was widened to three lanes and that’s the way it will stay for now.

“Right now there aren’t any plans to change anything at this location,” said Straessle.